Joe Wicks to take to the road with Mini for second year running

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Wicks – aka The Body Coach – will be undertaking another wellness road trip in a Mini for the second year in a row.

‘P.E with Joe’ will be heading onto the road, with a journey that will bring people together to boost their wellness through a variety of workouts over a 45-minute session. Last year, Joe went on another road trip with a Mini to six locations in six days, raising £50,000 for Children in Need in the process.

The Mini will be integral to the road trip

Now, Wicks will be travelling to locations up and down the UK, including Forde Abbey in Somerset and Harewood House in Leeds. Kicking off on Sunday, July 31 in Somerset and running to August 6 with a final show at Scone Palace in Perth, each event will finish with a chance for attendees to meet Joe before he sets off to his next location.

Joe Wicks said: “I’m really excited to be taking P.E with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.

Sunday 31st July - Forde Abbey, Somerset

Monday 1st August- Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Tuesday 2nd August- Waddesdon Manor, Oxford

Wednesday 3rd August- Sandringham House, Norfolk

Thursday 4th August- Harewood House, Leeds

Friday 5th August- Thirlestane Castle, Lauder

Saturday 6th August- Scone Palace, Perth

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and, as before, all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.