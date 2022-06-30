Joe Wicks to take to the road with Mini for second year running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Joe Wicks to take to the road with Mini for second year running

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 4.55pm
Joe Wicks will be travelling to a number of locations across the UK
Joe Wicks – aka The Body Coach – will be undertaking another wellness road trip in a Mini for the second year in a row.

‘P.E with Joe’ will be heading onto the road, with a journey that will bring people together to boost their wellness through a variety of workouts over a 45-minute session. Last year, Joe went on another road trip with a Mini to six locations in six days, raising £50,000 for Children in Need in the process.

Joe Wicks
The Mini will be integral to the road trip

Now, Wicks will be travelling to locations up and down the UK, including Forde Abbey in Somerset and Harewood House in Leeds. Kicking off on Sunday, July 31 in Somerset and running to August 6 with a final show at Scone Palace in Perth, each event will finish with a chance for attendees to meet Joe before he sets off to his next location.

Joe Wicks said: “I’m really excited to be taking P.E with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.

  • Sunday 31st July - Forde Abbey, Somerset
  • Monday 1st August- Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • Tuesday 2nd August- Waddesdon Manor, Oxford
  • Wednesday 3rd August- Sandringham House, Norfolk
  • Thursday 4th August- Harewood House, Leeds
  • Friday 5th August- Thirlestane Castle, Lauder
  • Saturday 6th August- Scone Palace, Perth

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and, as before, all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

