Honda e line-up bolstered with new Limited Edition specification

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.47am
The Limited Edition brings a special exterior paint
The Limited Edition brings a special exterior paint

Honda has introduced a new Limited Edition specification to its e electric city car.

Limited to just 50 units across Europe – and priced from £38,120 – the Limited Edition brings a series of exterior styling tweaks. Based on Advance grade, it features a new ‘Premium Crystal Red’ paint colour and a range of black exterior styling accents.

Honda e Limited Edition
The Limited Edition has a range of black contrast styling pieces

For instance, black badges have now been fitted at both the front and rear of the car, while 17-inch black alloy wheels sit on all four corners. These work in partnership with the e’s standard-fit black ‘grille’ to provide many areas of contrast across the car.

Advance-specification cars also get a high level of standard equipment, including a full-width dual-screen infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel and a full LED daytime running light system. All models come with 171 litres of seats-up boot space, which can be increased to 861 litres by folding down the rear chairs.

All Honda e models come with a 134bhp electric motor, which also brings 315Nm of torque and a 0-60mph time of just under nine seconds. With a 35.5kWh battery, Honda claims that the e will manage up to 137 miles between charges. It should also charge at speeds of up to 50kW, meaning that a 0-80 per cent charge could be conducted in 35 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

