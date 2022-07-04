Car manufacturers file record number of patents for autonomous tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Car manufacturers file record number of patents for autonomous tech

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.47am
(PA)
(PA)

Patents for the technology thought to be crucial to autonomous cars have jumped to a new record high, research suggests.

Property law firm Mathys & Squire has found that patents for wireless communications technology filed by the top 20 carmakers have surged to 991 in the past year, up from 945 in the previous 12-month period and three-fold from the 323 patents applied for five years ago.

The law firm says that manufacturers have started to generate their own wireless communication patents to avoid clashes with the telecom industry. It is believed that this technology will be crucial to autonomous cars, allowing them to ‘talk’ to one another. It also allows autonomous cars to see other objects, therefore avoiding collisions.

Andrew White, partner at Mathys & Squire, said: “The automotive industry knows access to wireless communications technology is vital to its future. They fear that telecom companies might frustrate their access to this technology.

“They’ve decided the best way to have access to this technology is to develop and own their own IP in this area – hence the increase in these patents filed by carmakers.”

“Owning wireless communications patents is a win-win for the automotive industry. It gives them valuable IP in a growing field and reduces the risk of legal battles with telecoms firms.”

One example highlighted by Mathys & Squire is the dispute between Daimler and Nokia, which saw the pair debate over who should pay for the licensing fees for the Nokia-made navigation technology. Daimler claimed that it was the supplier of the part that should pay the fee, whereas Nokia thought the opposite. In the end, it was settled with Daimler paying Nokia an undisclosed amount.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]