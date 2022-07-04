JLR announces collaboration with Andersen EV on home chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JLR announces collaboration with Andersen EV on home chargers

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 12.30pm
JLR has signed a new agreement with Andersen EV
Jaguar Land Rover will now offer the ‘finest’ quality electric car charging points thanks to a new agreement with Andersen EV.

The UK-based EV specialists already create ‘customisable, high-end vehicle charge points’ that are designed to fit in with the look and feel of any home. Now, JLR will have these chargers installed at its showrooms, giving customers the ability to both see them in action and place an order for one while reserving their vehicle.

Following the ordering process, Andersen EV will then conduct an on-site survey before a qualified electrician installs the wall box. Available with outputs of either 7 or 22kW, the Andersen EV A2 home charger features a hidden compartment that covers the charging cable and plug when not in use, while 96 colour and finish options mean that it can be tailored to the look of a specific house.

Rob Mouser, Andersen EV executive chairman, said: “We are delighted to partner with two world-renowned brands Jaguar and Land Rover and be part of their respective electrified futures – collectively we share a passion for pioneering, intelligent technology and service excellence.”

Once up and running, the Andersen EV A2 can be accessed via a smartphone in order to see energy usage and associated costs. Plus, a remote locking system means that the charge point can be kept secure when the owner is away.

The agreement forms part of Jaguar’s plans to become a fully electric brand by 2025, while Range Rover already sells plug-in hybrid versions of its Velar, Evoque, Discovery Sport and Defender models, while a fully electric version of the flagship Range Rover is due in 2024.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “Our new strategy set out how Jaguar Land Rover would reimagine the future of modern luxury by design, and our new partnership with Andersen EV reflects that.”

