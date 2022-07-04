Ford’s Bronco is heading to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford’s Bronco is heading to Europe

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 3.54pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford’s Bronco SUV will be heading across to Europe in ‘strictly limited numbers’.

Expected to arrive next year, Ford’s boxy off-roader will only be available in ‘selected left-hand-drive European markets’, meaning that the UK will miss out on the allocation.

Taking inspiration from the 1966 Bronco, the modern car features removable panels, integrated accessory mounting points and easy to clean materials that help when travelling off-road. The four-door Bronco, which acts as a rival to cars like the Land Rover Defender, also comes with a range of off-road driver aids such as Trail Control, which can help when tackling steep descents.

With a wading capability of up to 33.5 inches, the Bronco is also well suited to crossing large areas of water. In the US, a more road-orientated Bronco Sport has been introduced, but it isn’t clear whether these will be coming to European markets alongside the regular Bronco.

Ford Bronco
Clive Sutton has been importing Bronco models to the UK

Currently, Broncos are only available in the UK through specialist Clive Sutton, which brought the first examples of the car over to these shores back in February. Priced from £45,000, with this price covering important requirements, shipping, taxes and registration fees. Though it isn’t accompanied by Ford’s US warranty, is covered by two-year/30,000-mile coverage from Clive Sutton.

The Bronco is available with either a 2.3- or 2.7-litre engine with the choice of either a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox, with engine outputs ranging from 270 to 310bhp.

