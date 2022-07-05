These were the best-selling cars in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These were the best-selling cars in June

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 9.58am
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

June’s new car registrations showcased yet another difficult month for the motor industry. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that the month’s registrations fell by 24.3 per cent – the weakest performance for the month since 1996.

However, fully electric vehicles continued to buck the trend, while the market share occupied by hybrid vehicles rose too, despite overall registrations being down. The month’s top 10 best-sellers also included some surprises – so let’s take a look.

Vauxhall Corsa – 5,014

Vauxhall Corsa-e
(Vauxhall)

June proved to be yet another good month for Vauxhall’s Corsa, which also came top of the charts for May. Registration figures rose too, jumping from 4,399 the month previous to 5,014 in June.

It’s likely that Corsa’s multi-choice approach appeals, with a good number of powertrains – including fully electric – ensuring that it appeals to all manner of buyers.

Tesla Model Y – 4,194

Tesla Model Y
(Tesla)

After a few months out, Tesla is back in the top 10 best-selling list with its latest Model Y. Effectively a crossover-style version of its ever-popular Model 3 saloon, the Model Y sold impressively well during June with 4,194 units shifted.

Loaded with technology and bringing access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network of charging points, it’s not hard to see why the Model Y is proving popular.

Mini – 3,055

Mini updates
A redesigned front grille is a noticeable update for this new Mini

The Mini is one of the models we see on this list each and every month. With 3,055 registrations it has improved over May’s 2,538 units. Again, it’s another car here that has a multi-powertrain approach, with the fully electric version being particularly compelling.

Tie this in with its retro styling and robust build quality and there’s little wonder why the Mini continues to be a real hit with buyers.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,987

(Nissan)

Nissan’s latest Qashqai is already making its mark on the segment. Seen as the first true crossover, the original Qashqai broke the mould when it arrived, with this latest version now bringing more technology and efficiency into the mix.

A more efficient e-Power version is due to hit the Qashqai range soon too, which will no doubt boost popularity even further.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,965

Volkswagen Golf GTI
(VW)

Volkswagen’s eighth-generation Golf is really starting to come on song, with just shy of 3,000 units shifted during June. More technologically advanced than ever, the latest Golf has a variety of engine and trim levels to choose from.

Performance enthusiasts can opt for GTI, GTD or GTE options, while the top-tier R version continues to prove popular.

Ford Puma – 2,941

Ford Puma
(Ford)

The Ford Puma continues to stride on to this best seller’s list each month, with the Fiesta – upon which it is based – still nowhere to be seen. With slightly more space than the Fiesta and a more upright driving style, the Puma does tap into the demand for higher-riding cars.

It’s good to drive and efficient, too, while sporty ST versions cater for the performance crowd.

Kia Niro – 2,887

Kia Niro
The new Niro is comes with three powertrain options

Kia’s Niro has been going from strength to strength, with this model’s offering of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric setups meaning that it really does have a broad appeal among buyers.

A new version has just hit the scene too, bringing a more futuristic design alongside an upgraded interior. It’s likely that this will only boost popularity further.

Kia Sportage – 2,755

(Kia)

Kia’s striking Sportage follows up on its Niro stablemate. The Sportage continues to be a key model for Kia, bringing excellent value for money as well as good levels of standard equipment. It’s the new model’s styling that really stands out here too, as it looks like few other cars on the road today.

As with all Kias, the Sportage also comes accompanied by an excellent seven-year warranty.

MG HS – 2,738

MG HS
(MG)

MG’s HS does just what the brand has become known for in modern times. It’s relatively inexpensive, well equipped and, thanks to a 1.5-litre hybrid setup, efficient too. Low CO2 figures of just 43g/km make this an excellent business car buy, too.

It’s got loads of space, too, and comes with plenty of standard equipment.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,692

Hyundai Tucson
(Hyundai)

The Hyundai Tucson sneaks in at tenth place, with 2,692 units sold during June. With a range of efficient engines, the latest incarnation of Tucson brings clean running as well as a really innovative exterior design.

It also has a smart and well-built interior packing loads of technology and equipment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier