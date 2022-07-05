Mazda’s CX-60 gains new six-cylinder diesel engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mazda’s CX-60 gains new six-cylinder diesel engine

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 11.06am
The new diesel engine brings low CO2 emissions
The new diesel engine brings low CO2 emissions

Mazda has introduced a new six-cylinder diesel engine for its CX-60 SUV.

Incorporating ‘clean burn combustion technology’, the 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D engine will join the CX-60 range next year, sitting alongside the existing plug-in hybrid version. However, this new powertrain caters for customers who are after an ‘efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity’, according to Mazda.

CX-60
The CX-60 is Mazda’s latest SUV

The new powertrain will make its debut in the CX-60, with its Distribution Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) ensuring that it arrives as one of the ‘cleanest diesel engines in the world’. It’ll be offered in two outputs, too; 197bhp with rear-wheel-drive and 242bhp with Mazda’s all-wheel-drive system.

The more powerful version delivers 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, yet should return up to 53.3mpg an CO2 emissions of 137g/km. The less powerful version is even more frugal, however, returning a claimed 57.6mph alongside CO2 emissions of 127g/km.

The CX-60 is currently available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Plus, it comes with a towing capacity of 2,500kg, while a lightweight construction means that this new powertrain weighs much the same as the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel used in the smaller CX-5.

Mazda has added that a straight-six petrol engine will also join the diesel and plug-in hybrid models, though has only said that this will occur ‘at a later date’.

The new CX-60 in plug-in hybrid is available to order in time for September delivery, with the CX-60 diesel due to arrive in the UK during the first quarter of 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier