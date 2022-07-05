Van registrations decline for sixth month in a row in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Van registrations decline for sixth month in a row in June

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 3.53pm
(Vauxhall)
The UK van market declined for the sixth month in a row during June, falling by 23 per cent.

In total, 26,443 units were produced – according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) – finishing out a ‘challenging’ first half of the year. Some 144,384 new vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered during the first six months of 2022, representing a 24.6 decline compared with the same period last year.

The SMMT says that the issue is ‘exacerbated by comparison with 2021’, which saw the third-best start to a year as demand for online delivery vehicles soared. Though demand has remained strong, the SMMT says that component shortages have vehicle hampered deliveries and affected lead times.

Declines were felt in nearly all segments, too. Vans weighing above 2.5 tonnes up to 3.5 tonnes declined to 20,449 during the month – a fall of 16.3 per cent – while the number of lighter vans weighing less than or equal to two tonnes fell by 30.7 per cent too. Those weighing more than two tonnes to 2.5 tonnes dropped by 43.7 per cent as well.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “The impact of the global shortage of semiconductors is severe, constraining supplies and extending lead times for commercial vehicles.”

However, the popularity of electric vans continues with registrations up by 52.4 per cent to 2,015 units. This trend has continued across the first six months of the year, with registrations totalling 8,100 units – a rise of 60 per cent on the same period last year. Despite this growth, electric vans still only represent one in 13 new van registrations.

Hawes added: “While electric vehicle registrations are growing in response to an ever wider choice of plug-in models, a successful transition means accelerating uptake at pace, and this task could not come at a more difficult time.

“With inflation and energy costs hitting the pockets of UK van buyers, as well as the industry, operators need to be assured that charging infrastructure can meet their needs and that fiscal and grant incentives are in place for the long term.”

