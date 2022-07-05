How do speed limiters work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How do speed limiters work?

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 5.21pm
Speed limiters are being made compulsory in EU rules
Speed limiters are being made compulsory in EU rules

New European Union rules on speed limiters come into force on Wednesday, requiring that all new cars, vans and lorries are fitted with the technology as standard.

Though these rules are not due to be implemented in the UK, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said that it will be looking at the technology included as part of the EU’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) but that ‘no decision has yet been taken on which elements of the package will be implemented in Great Britain’.

That does mean that the technology could be made a requirement for future vehicles, with some manufacturers already including the systems on their cars. Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy for the RAC, said: “We urge the Government to be very careful about cherry-picking certain aspects and dropping others. It’s probably also the case that manufacturers won’t be too keen on excluding certain features just from the cars that they sell to the UK market, as this is likely to drive up their costs.”

So what is speed limiter technology?

Motorway driving
Driving on the motorway brings its own set of requirements (GEM)

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology is included as a way of making cars safer, which is why it is being made a requirement as part of the EU’s set of measures designed to improve road safety. The technology uses GPS data alongside traffic sign recognition software to determine the speed limit of the road that the vehicle is travelling on.

In the process, the car’s engine speed will be limited in order to match the speed limit. The system doesn’t operate the brakes but merely uses the engine to slowly decelerate the car.

Can you override it?

Speed limits
Systems will automatically detect speed limit signs (IAM)

Yes. The system isn’t fully ‘locked’; you’ll be able to override it by firmly pressing the accelerator. However, if the driver consistently does this then an alarm will sound until the vehicle returns to the speed limit. There might also be small vibrations sent through the steering wheel to alert the driver.

Will you be able to switch it off?

Yes. Much like other safety assistance systems – such as lane-keep assist – you’ll be able to switch off the speed limiter function, either through a physical button or a menu within the car’s infotainment display. However, this will be reset each time you turn the car off and on, meaning that you’ll have to press this button after every stoppage if you wish to switch off the system.

Do any cars currently come with intelligent speed assist?

A number of cars already come with this technology fitted. You’ll find it on a number of Ford vehicles, while Volvo has also included the system on much of its line-up in order to better improve their safety,

