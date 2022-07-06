Alfa Romeo Tonale and Cupra Born score full five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfa Romeo Tonale and Cupra Born score full five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 9.25am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.21am
The new Tonale gained a five star rating
A number of new vehicles have been given a full five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

Alfa Romeo’s new Tonale ‘met all the requirements’ for a five-star rating and was praised for its inclusion of Attention Assist technology that can detect when a driver is losing concentration due to drowsiness. Its five-star rating was also granted despite the lack of centre airbags.

The Cupra Born was awarded a five star rating

Hyundai’s Tucson was also awarded the five-star rating, as was the Cupra Born, which shares a platform with the also five-starred Volkswagen ID.3.

Toyota’s Aygo X, meanwhile, missed out on the full five stars, scoring four instead. While it does feature autonomous emergency braking (AEB) for helping to protect road users, it did not feature the technology to automatically brake when travelling in reverse. It also lacked active bonnet technology.

The electric BMW i4 also failed to score five stars, instead returning a four-star rating. It returned a good score of 87 per cent for adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection but scored a 64 per cent mark when it came to safety assistance technology.

The new Mercedes T-Class also did well, returning a full five-star rating. Adult occupant safety was rated at 91 per cent, while child occupant protection was even better at 93 per cent. It also scored highly for safety assistance technology, with Euro NCAP awarding it a 90 per cent rating.

