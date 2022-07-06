Hyundai teases dramatic new N sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai teases dramatic new N sports car

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 12.13pm
The new image showcases a long car with a large rear wing
The new image showcases a long car with a large rear wing

Hyundai has teased a new N sports car that looks set to be fully revealed on July 15.

Showcased via a post on the firm’s social media channels, the new vehicle will be unveiled as part of the brand’s annual ‘N’ day. The initial image showcases a long, sweeping vehicle with a prominent bonnet and an oversized rear wing. It would appear that the new car will incorporate a design unlike that of any other in the Hyundai N line-up.

Ioniq 6 N
A sportier version of the Ioniq 6 has also been showcased

Hyundai has said that this year’s N day will be used for ‘envisioning the future of N with legacy’, suggesting that the new models could be influenced by some of the firm’s classic sports cars.

The Korean firm also released a different image of its upcoming Ioniq 6, which was officially unveiled recently. However, this model appears to be wearing a larger rear wing than the standard version, suggesting that a more powerful, dynamically focused variant could be on the way. Hyundai has yet to announce powertrain details for the standard car, though it is expected to be similar to that found on the Ioniq 5, with a 72.6kWh battery giving around 315 miles of range.

A performance-orienated version would no doubt forsake some range in place of added performance.

Hyundai’s N performance arm shot to acclaim with the introduction of the i30N, which has since been followed by the i20N and Kona N crossover.

