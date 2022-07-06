Toyota Highlander gains tech upgrades for 2023 model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toyota Highlander gains tech upgrades for 2023 model

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 4.17pm
The Highlander has gained new tech updates
Toyota’s largest hybrid SUV – the Highlander – has been updated with a range of technology upgrades.

It’s the latest car to get the firm’s new Smart Connect+ infotainment system, which brings a 12.3-inch display alongside cloud-based navigation and real-time updates for aspects such as traffic. Plus, this service doesn’t require a smartphone signal to operate; each car comes with an inclusive four-year data plan that also includes over-the-air updates.

Toyota Highlander
Wireless Apple CarPlay is included as standard

The upgrade also includes an embedded navigation system which means that drivers will still be able to get instructions even if a connection to the cloud isn’t available. Road sign recognition, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera location information are all included too.

Drivers are also able to remotely control certain aspects of their cars via a smartphone, too, with functions including unlocking and locking the doors, or flashing the hazard lights in order to find the car in a busy parking area.

As standard, all Highlander models now come with wireless smartphone charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is included too, though via a wired connection instead.

The display ahead of the driver has also undergone a revamp, with a new 12.3-inch ‘combimeter’ fitted as standard. This relays all key information back to the driver. All cars now get 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, too.

The updated Toyota Highlander will go on sale next year, with further details about the car’s specific on-sale date – as well as pricing – announced ‘later’, according to the firm.

