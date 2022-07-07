Lunaz expands Silverstone site while creating 300 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lunaz expands Silverstone site while creating 300 new jobs

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 6.03am
The expansion allows for 300 additional jobs
British firm Lunaz has announced a significant expansion of its Silverstone site.

Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) – which upcycles and re-engineers specialist industrial fleet vehicles to run on an electric powertrain – will be expanding its upcycling campus at the Silverstone by 140,000 sq ft, quadrupling its footprint. The move creates 300 new jobs in the process, with Lunaz ‘actively recruiting’ across both manufacturing and electric vehicle specialisms.

Lunaz has comprehensively expanded its Silverstone site

The expansion also makes LAT’s campus the largest company within the Silverstone Technology Cluster. Lunaz says that the increased footprint comes as the upcycling and electrification industry requires ‘more ecologically viable and cost-effective solutions’ for transitioning vehicles from conventional powertrains to ‘clean-air’ alternatives.

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said: “This landmark project represents a huge step forward for Lunaz Applied Technologies and the wider drive towards clean-air mobility. We have dramatically expanded our upcycling campus in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, in response to market sentiment, and the clear and growing demand for upcycled electric vehicles (UEVs).”

The new campus will also be ‘highly thermally efficient’ and will also use heating powered by sustainably generated electricity. All production tools will be battery-operated, too, while the vehicle ramps will use a kinetic energy recovery system to lower total energy usage.

Lorenz added: “We’re backing our own technology, processes and people, and making a powerful statement of intent for our vision of Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT); it’s also a renewed vote of confidence from us and our investors in the UK as our chosen long-term location for LAT’s manufacturing and R&D activities.”

