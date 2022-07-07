New Volkswagen Amarok revealed in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Volkswagen Amarok revealed in full

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 10.23am
The Amarok will be available with a host of engine choices
The Amarok will be available with a host of engine choices

Volkswagen has finally revealed its Amarok pick-up after several weeks of teasers.

The new truck, which shares its underpinnings with the latest Ford Ranger, arrives with a bold new exterior design and a far more technology-focused interior than its predecessor. It’s also longer than before, measuring in at 5,350mm.

Volkswagen Amarok
The new Amarok is here

Expected to go on sale at the end of the year, the new Amarok has a host of engine options as well as a range-topping 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel with 247bhp. This is joined by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine available with either 148bhp and 168bhp, though twin-turbocharged versions will also be included, bringing either 201 or 206bhp. As yet, Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed which engines will be available for the UK market.

A 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 298bhp will also be part of the Amarok’s powertrain options when it arrives later this year. A six-speed manual gearbox option will be available alongside six- and 10-speed automatics.

As before, the Amarok uses Volkswagen 4Motion four-wheel-drive system to provide added traction over difficult terrain,

Inside, the Amarok utilises Volkswagen’s Virtual Cockpit digital dials, as well as a large central touchscreen that is much the same as the one in the Ranger. The steering wheel, meanwhile, will be familiar to those who have been in some of Volkswagen’s latest passenger vehicles.

Volkswagen Amarok
The interior features a large central screen

The new Amarok has been rated to accept a payload of 1.16 tonnes, as well as a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Alongside a conventional five-seat double-cab layout, the Amarok will also be offered as a single cab model with a longer load bed.

Volkswagen has significantly boosted the level of assistance technology on board the Amarok too, with 20 new systems included on the new truck. These include road sign recognition and front monitoring with pedestrian detection.

Further details about the Amarok’s specifications and pricing are expected to be released closer to the end of the year.

