Majority of drivers unaware of EV-focused tyre benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Majority of drivers unaware of EV-focused tyre benefits

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.13pm
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The uptake in EVs continues with recent figures showing a 14.6 per cent increase battery-powered vehicle registrations during June.

Yet according to a new survey, many owners of electric vehicles are unaware of the difference between a standard tyre and an EV-focused version, potentially harming savings and increasing wear.

A recent study of 2,000 motorists by Bridgestone found that only eight per cent knew the difference between a specific electric vehicle tyre and a conventional one. The tyre manufacturer believes that this issue could ‘undermine any savings’ and cause EV drivers to have to swap out their tyres more often.

Since electric vehicles are heavier than conventionally powered cars, more weight is put upon the tyres as a result. Without any adaptation, this additional weight can cause a conventional tyre to wear out more quickly and need replacing more often.

Bridgestone has seen EV-centric tyres make up 11 per cent of its original equipment line-up for passenger cars, up from four per cent in 2019. By 2024, the firm expects this figure to rise to 20 per cent.

Andrea Manenti, Bridgestone’s north region vice president, said: “What’s clear from our survey is that very few motorists are aware that there are tyres specifically designed for electric vehicles and even fewer know the benefits of them.

“While 47% want to change to save on fuel, many of them run the risk of eating into these savings by making more trips to the garage replace their tyres over a longer term.”

Tyres designed for electric vehicles has been designed to reduce rolling resistance, which in turn helps boost electric range and extend the car’s battery life. Plus, they’ve been created with the added weight of an EV in mind, meaning that they will wear less when subjected to greater weights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier