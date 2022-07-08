This is what Volkswagen’s Phaeton successor would have looked like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This is what Volkswagen’s Phaeton successor would have looked like

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 9.31am
The Phaeton D2 never entered production
The Phaeton D2 never entered production

Volkswagen entered the luxury saloon segment back in 2002 with its Phaeton.

The brainchild of Volkswagen’s then-chairman Ferdinand Piëch, the Phaeton measured in at just over five metres long and just under two metres wide and was seen as the firm’s new flagship model. It was famously available with a 5.0-litre V10 diesel engine with 309bhp and 750Nm of torque.

Engineered to a completely new level for the brand, the Phaeton was never replaced with a successor, with Volkswagen stating that it chose to focus on electric cars instead rather than pursuing another luxury model.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2
The original alongside the prototype

However, on the 20th anniversary of the Phaeton’s release, Volkswagen has revealed a driveable prototype of a replacement for the original. With the project name ‘Phaeton D2’, the prototype showcases a vehicle that appears to be very close to production-ready.

It sits on top of Volkswagen’s MLB platform – which has been used by Audi’s A8 and the Porsche Macan – and features a design which is a definite evolution of the original. Inside, it incorporates a large screen similar to one found in the latest Touareg, while digital dials are fitted behind the steering wheel.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2
The new interior was packed with some of VW’s then-latest technology

Tomasz Bachorski, responsible for the interior of the Phaeton D2, said: “The fact that the Phaeton D2 was ahead of its time can be seen today in features such as the curved display, which was planned for the Phaeton successor and which was launched on the market in 2018 in the Touareg’s Innovision Cockpit.”

As on the original Phaeton, the concept incorporates many high-end materials throughout the cabin, while rear-seat passengers have plenty of legroom as well as access to screens mounted to the back of the front seats.

