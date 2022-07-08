How can I look after my car in hot weather?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How can I look after my car in hot weather?

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 12.19pm
Heat can really take its toll on your car (GEM)
Heat can really take its toll on your car (GEM)

Large areas of the UK are currently experiencing hot weather, with even higher temperatures due over the coming weeks. Humans feel the effect of the hot weather, of course, but cars also need some extra attention when the mercury rises.

So here, we’re going to take a look at some of the measures you can take to ensure that your car sails through the warmer weather without fault.

Check your coolant

Engine shot
Coolant is key to maintaining an engine’s temperature

Your coolant is essential for keeping a car at a stable temperature. It’s a good idea to make sure that your car is topped up with the right amount – underneath the bonnet you’ll find a coolant reservoir with a gauge to see how much is there.

You should make sure that it sits between ‘maximum’ and ‘minimum’. You can top it up yourself using the appropriate coolant, but if you have any concerns then take it to a garage right away.

Air conditioning

Air conditioning
An air conditioning system might need recharging if it isn’t blowing cool

Air conditioning is almost essential when driving during the summertime. However, if your air conditioning isn’t blowing as cool as you’d like, then it may need some attention. There could be a number of reasons, but one of the main ones is that your air con system needs a re-gas. This process removes any old refrigerant and replaces it with a new refrigerant.

It’s your first port of call if your air-con isn’t blowing cold and, fortunately, it’s a relatively inexpensive process to get sorted. Even high street retailers will be able to professionally re-gas the system.

Convertible roof

BMW 4. Series Convertible
(BMW)

British drivers absolutely love convertibles and the summertime gives an opportunity to make the most of the wind-in-your-hair feeling. But with most convertible roofs staying closed for much of the year, the summer can actually prove to be a time when these systems come unstuck.

Any squeaking or groaning is well worth having professionally investigating, while it’s a good idea to ensure that any arms or brackets are clear of any muck that may have accumulated. If it’s a fabric top, then you could use this time to give it a deep clean with a professional cleaner, too.

Wipers

Though it might seem strange to think about your car’s wipers when the weather gets hot, it’s actually important to check that they’re operating just as they should. This is because any break in the weather – which is more than likely here in the UK – will see your wipers thrust into action, with heavier downpours meaning that you’ll be relying heavily on them.

So give them a visual inspection to check for any cracking and make sure that they’re clearing the windscreen properly when operated without any rubbing noises.

Washer fluid

Winter car checks
Top up your windscreen washer with the correct fluid

Even during warmer weather, your car’s windscreen can get covered with dust and pollen, so ensuring that you’ve got plenty of washer fluid is essential. It’s a breeze to top up, too, with a blue cap underneath the bonnet often highlighting the right filling point.

Just make sure to use an appropriate washer fluid and refrain from putting in solely water.

Tyres

Bentley Continental on winter tyres
(Bentley)

If you usually take shorter journeys in the car but plan to make the most of the warmer weather by travelling further afield, then it’s a good idea to give your tyres a once-over. Look out on the sidewalls for any cracking or cuts, as these could mean that a replacement is required.

Plus, check the depth of the tread. The legal limit in the UK is 1.6mm, but it’s advised that you replace your tyres once they get to 3mm of tread depth. One of the most accurate ways to check is by using a proper tread depth device, though you can use a 20p coin. Insert it into the tread and if the outer ring is obscured, then there’s enough tread. However, if you can see that outer band, then the tyres will need changing.

[[title]]

[[text]]

