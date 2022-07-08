What is the new Volkswagen Amarok going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What is the new Volkswagen Amarok going up against?

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 4.05pm
The new Amarok is due to enter production later in the year
The new Amarok is due to enter production later in the year

Volkswagen has revealed its new Amarok. It’s a follow-up for what was a very successful pick-up truck which was praised for its car-like driving style and solid build quality. The new version brings more technology than before alongside a more spacious cabin than before.

But the Amarok isn’t going to have it easy when it arrives later this year. Here, we’re going to take a look through some of the Amarok’s key rivals.

Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

Funnily enough, one of the Amarok’s competitors is a truck upon which it shares a platform – Ford’s Ranger. The pair are very close in terms of make-up and both will be created at Ford’s production site in Pretoria, South Africa, too.

But the Ranger does bring a distinctly different exterior design to the Amarok, while the range-topping Raptor version is kitted out with plenty of performance-orientated parts, too.

Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35

The D-Max is a solid workhorse of a truck from Isuzu. Given an update in 2021, the D-Max now feels far more upmarket inside than before – a welcome point given the high-end nature of its competition – yet it hasn’t lost any of the towing ability or robustness that gained it so many fans.

A widened, more go-anywhere-focused Arctic Trucks version remains as before, too, bring a seriously imposing bodykit and huge 35-inch tyres.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux
(Toyota)

The Toyota Hilux is one of the best-known names in the pick-up segment, having been a frontrunner in the class for decades. The latest version remains true to the spirit of the original but adds in a more high-quality interior than before alongside improved technology.

It’s no less capable, either, while a recently announced GR Sport brings some added mechanical upgrades brought through Toyota’s involvement in rallying.

Ssangyong Musso

Ssangyong Musso
The Musso is a no-nonsense pick-up

Ssangyong has been quietly building up quite the reputation for building solid and robust commercial vehicles and the Musso is a great example of this. With a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, the Musso is right on the money when it comes to load-lugging ability.

Plus, you can get a long-wheelbase version for an even larger load bed – it’s a great option for those people who are frequently transporting bigger, heavier items.

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier
(Ineos)

The Ineos Grenadier has recently gone on sale in SUV form, offering buyers a utilitarian four-wheel-drive option. However, a pick-up version is expected to arrive shortly afterwards, giving the Amarok another competitor.

It’s expected that it’ll still use the same BMW-sourced engines as the regular Grenadier and will come in double-cab form.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier