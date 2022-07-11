Drivers could save nearly £60 a year by paying for car insurance up front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers could save nearly £60 a year by paying for car insurance up front

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 10.43am
Motorists could save up to £59 on car insurance by paying for it in a single lump sum rather than via monthly instalments.

New data from Comparethemarket shows that while paying for a whole year of insurance in a single payment will cost £693 on average, opting for 12 monthly payments will see this rise to £752.

It follows a similar trend in 2021, where the difference between paying monthly and annually was £59 on average. Between January and December 2021, drivers would pay £699 on average via monthly payments, whereas those paying in full would see total premiums of £640.

Those opting for monthly payments incur a premium as a result of the benefit of having insurance broken down into more manageable sections, as well as the additional fees incurred by the insurer who may have to run a soft credit check. Most insurance providers will require an initial deposit – usually, 20 per cent of the annual amount – with interest then added onto the remaining 11 payments.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “As living costs and bills continue to rise, many families across the UK are feeling financially squeezed. Saving on your car insurance is always attractive, considering that the average cost of car insurance is nearly £700. Although it might seem easier to make smaller monthly payments, if you’re in a financial position to be able to pay your car insurance policy annually, it could lead to helpful savings of around £60.”

When it comes to home insurance the difference between monthly and one-off payments is less apparent, with comparethemarket stating that the difference comes in at £13.

