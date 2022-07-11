EVs due to make up nearly a third of used car sales by 2030, says research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

EVs due to make up nearly a third of used car sales by 2030, says research

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.39pm
A Peugeot electric car plugged into a Source London EV charging point, London. Picture date: Friday March 5, 2021.
Electric vehicles will make up close to a third of UK used car sales by 2030, new research suggests.

Data generated by insurance firm LV= discovered that 31 per cent of the cars on the used market will be electric vehicles by the time the Government’s ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is introduced at the start of the next decade.

LV= compared the current sales of new electric cars with those for petrol and diesel vehicles via data from the Department for Transport (DfT) and the DVLA.

Using this data, it then forecast changes in registrations for both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and petrol and diesel-powered cars over the next decade.

Gill Nowell, head of EV at LV= General Insurance said: “While the average annual running costs of electric cars are significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel cars, the sticker price remains one of the big barriers for drivers considering making the switch, which is why these projections for a thriving second-hand market by 2030 are so encouraging.”

In 2021, fully electric vehicles made up only 1.3 per cent of the total number of cars on the road, numbering 399,981. That figure is expected to exceed one million in 2023, though this would still only equate to 3.1 per cent of all the cars on the road. By 2025, this figure is expected to double to around six per cent prior to going up three-fold by 2030 with 6.4 million BEVs on the UK’s roads.

In 2021, electric vehicles are only expected to take up two per cent of the total second-hand car market with 129,032 sold. However, that figure is expected to grow steadily, though it won’t be until 2026 – according to LV= – when there will be one million on the road, equating to 15 per cent of the used car annual sales market. By 2030, this figure is expected to rise to over three million.

