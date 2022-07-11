First Drive: Lamborghini’s Huracan STO takes track focus to the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Drive: Lamborghini’s Huracan STO takes track focus to the road

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 5.05pm
The Huracan STO is Lamborghini's most focused Huracan model
The Huracan STO is Lamborghini’s most focused Huracan model

What is it?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The huge rear wing is hard to miss

Lamborghini isn’t known for its shy and retiring nature. Throughout the years it has created some of the most outlandish and awe-inspiring supercars around, destined to be poster stars for car enthusiasts around the world. The Huracan STO aims to be the next in that star-studded line-up, bringing both huge thrills and looks that will turn heads wherever it goes.

But dynamically, can this latest Huracan edition stand up to the test? And how does it fare with the UK’s roads? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The design of the STO is full of drama

The Huracan STO – which stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, or homologation – is essentially designed to be a road-going version of Lamborghini’s Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race car. Acting as the most hardcore car in the firm’s Huracan line-up, the STO is lighter than the standard car – mainly thanks to the removal of its all-wheel-drive system – while a wide track, stiffer bushings and more downforce ensure that this is a far more serious beast.

The cabin has been stripped out, too, though thankfully some creature comforts, such as air-conditioning and Apple CarPlay, remain.

What’s under the bonnet?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The V10 engine provides a huge amount of drama

Central to the Huracan STO is its 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine. At 631bhp its output is mightily impressive, while its accompanying torque figure of 565Nm isn’t to be sniffed at, either. Flat-out, you’ll get from zero to 60mph in just under three seconds before hitting a top speed of 193mph. Serious, it definitely is. Power goes to the rear wheels alone via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, too.

But thankfully Lamborghini has seriously upgraded the braking system, too, equipping Brembo’s CCM-R set which takes learnings from F1 and brings them to the road. Though it can be easy to be swept up by the V10 engine barking away behind you, the brakes are one of the stars of the show with the Huracan STO.

What’s it like to drive?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The STO feel superbly agile

Slot yourself into the STO’s deep bucket seats and you’re faced with a variety of buttons all located on the steering wheel. A lack of stalks means that aspects such as the full-beam and wipers are all accessed via toggle switches on the wheel itself and that, initially, is what you get used to. But all of this quickly slips into the background once you start to gather a bit of pace with the STO.

It’s an all-encompassing, immersive experience. The steering is surprisingly light – much lighter than with many of the STO’s rivals, in fact – but it does mean that the whole car feels agile and sharp.

The body control is exceptional, with next to no sideways motion when heading through corners. As we’ve mentioned, the brakes are a real highlight; they’re superbly progressive and easy to manage but deal out a huge amount of stopping power as and when you need it. The engine sounds relatively muted at lower revs, but increase that throttle pedal travel and the V10 soars into life with an addictive howl. There’s also next to no rear visibility, with the engine cover and huge rear wing meaning you’ve got to rely on the mirrors instead.

How does it look?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
It’s hard to miss the STO

Well, you can’t say that the STO is boring to look at. With its huge rear wing, roof-mounted air duct and variety of decals and designs, this is one Huracan that goes above and beyond when it comes to visual excitement. Our car was particularly lively in the styling department courtesy of lime green exterior paint with contrast red highlights.

But then, it could be argued that this is what you want from a Lamborghini? They aren’t cars designed to be shy and retiring, but to be examples of out-there design and styling. To our eyes, the STO looks spot-on and nails the usual Lamborghini brief.

What’s it like inside?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The cabin is completely stripped back

As we’ve already mentioned Lamborghini has stripped out a huge amount of weight from the Huracan’s cabin in its STO transformation, but that doesn’t mean it lacks that ‘special’ feeling – quite the opposite. There are vast swathes of Alcantara used throughout, while the fighter plane-style toggle switches and huge red starter button do mirror the drama of the exterior design.

The bucket seats have a decent amount of adjustability to them, too, while the driving position, in general, is excellent. It’s also best that you pack light if you’re travelling in the STO; there’s barely any extra space in the cabin, while the front clamshell – which is opened via a special key – opens to reveal only enough room for a single helmet.

What’s the spec like?

Lamborghini Huracan STO
The rear vents aid engine cooling

Though the STO is based around out-and-out performance there are a number of features included to help keep those drives between circuits a little more pleasant. There’s a large central screen, for example, which houses navigation and media functions. Though it does look good it’s dizzyingly complicated and menu-heavy, with even aspects such as changing the fan speed made into a far more time-consuming process than you’d ordinarily think.

‘Our’ STO’s final price came to a whopping £331,212 after options. That green paint – called Verde Scandal – was one of the most expensive additions at £10,600, while cruise control (£700) and sport seats (£5,000) quickly ramped up the price further. We would, however, highly advise the fitment of the lifting system. Though expensive at £3,000, the added peace of mind it brings when driving over speed humps is well worth the extra outlay.

Verdict

It’s common for car manufacturers to roll out the ‘race car for the road’ saying whenever they release a new lightweight model – and not all live up to this claim. However, the STO genuinely feels like the real deal, bringing that track-focused ability that you’d expect from something that has been unashamedly honed to go as quickly around a circuit as possible.

But it’s still a hugely rewarding road car. Uncompromising, yes, but rewarding. Though it’s easy to judge this car as simply a huge-wing head-turner, the STO is far more than just that. This is a Lamborghini which backs up its look with as dynamic and involving driving experience as you’re likely to get.

  • Model: Lamborghini Huracan STO
  • Price: £249,412
  • Model as tested: Huracan STO
  • Price as tested: £331,212
  • Engine: 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10
  • Power: 631bhp
  • Torque: 565Nm
  • 0-60mph: 2.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 193mph
  • Economy: 20.3mpg
  • Emissions: 331g/km

