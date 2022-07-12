New Government safety campaign aims to boost positive behaviour on the roads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Government safety campaign has been introduced to encourage people to give more space and be considerate to other road users.

Called the ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign, it aims to promote the recent changes which were made to the Highway Code and implemented a hierarchy of road users which gave the most responsibility to those who could do the greatest harm on the roads.

The campaign aims to give a ‘snapshot’ into the lives of people who use the road and hopes to relay key information back to everyone who uses the road. The Government has said that there is an emphasis on motorists and those who have a greater responsibility to reduce their risk to other road users.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “People tend to see cycles, lorries and cars on the roads rather than thinking of the person using them – but it could be your family member, your friend or your colleague.

“We have some of the safest roads in the world but I am determined to make them even safer, particularly as more people choose to walk, cycle and ride for their journeys.”

Other changes to the Highway Code include giving pedestrians more priority on pavements and at crossings while establishing guidance on safe overtaking speeds and distances. In addition, the revisions ensure that cyclists have priority at junctions when travelling straight ahead.

Vere added: “This campaign encourages everyone to see the person behind the wheel or handlebars, to build more understanding of others on the road, and help keep everyone safe.”