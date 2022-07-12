Polestar collaborates with Allebike on limited-edition mountain bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar collaborates with Allebike on limited-edition mountain bike

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.27am
The new bike is limited to just 100 units
The new bike is limited to just 100 units

Polestar has teamed up with a Swedish company Allebike on a new limited-edition bicycle.

Limited to just 100 examples, the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition will act as the new flagship in Polestar’s Additionals webshop. The hand-built mountain bike is crafted around a carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) frame which has been co-designed by Polestar and Allebike.

An upright seating position means that the Alpha Polestar edition can be used for climbing, yet a slack head tube angle allows for confident descents too. All bikes come with internal cable routing and a wireless dropper post, allowing riders to quickly adjust the height of their saddle at the press of a button. Wireless gear shifting can be added as an optional extra, too.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “Attention to detail, design and technology is integral when we develop our cars. We created the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition in the same spirit. Together with the great team at Allebike, we have crafted the perfect mountain bike for those who appreciate both a great ride and great design.”

Polestar Allebike
Gold components mirror those fitted to performance Polestar cars

All bikes use Öhlins dampers with 130mm of travel at the front and 120mm at the rear. Each bike is completely hand-built by Allebike in Alingsås, less than an hour from Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Only two matte colours will be available – ‘Snow’ and ‘Space’ – while the dampers and details are finished in gold, just like aspects of the Performance Pack available for the Polestar 2 electric car.

The Allebike Alpha Polestar edition is available exclusively online and is priced from €9,500 (£8,037).

