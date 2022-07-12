Polestar collaborates with Allebike on limited-edition mountain bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polestar has teamed up with a Swedish company Allebike on a new limited-edition bicycle.

Limited to just 100 examples, the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition will act as the new flagship in Polestar’s Additionals webshop. The hand-built mountain bike is crafted around a carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) frame which has been co-designed by Polestar and Allebike.

Craftsmanship is making a comeback. Introducing the Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition, a collaborative creation between premium bike manufacturer Allebike and Polestar, resulting in this bespoke, state-of-the-art downcountry bike. Learn more here: https://t.co/EQRR5QNIfd pic.twitter.com/WTrB1slU6D — Polestar (@PolestarCars) July 12, 2022

An upright seating position means that the Alpha Polestar edition can be used for climbing, yet a slack head tube angle allows for confident descents too. All bikes come with internal cable routing and a wireless dropper post, allowing riders to quickly adjust the height of their saddle at the press of a button. Wireless gear shifting can be added as an optional extra, too.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “Attention to detail, design and technology is integral when we develop our cars. We created the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition in the same spirit. Together with the great team at Allebike, we have crafted the perfect mountain bike for those who appreciate both a great ride and great design.”

Gold components mirror those fitted to performance Polestar cars

All bikes use Öhlins dampers with 130mm of travel at the front and 120mm at the rear. Each bike is completely hand-built by Allebike in Alingsås, less than an hour from Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Only two matte colours will be available – ‘Snow’ and ‘Space’ – while the dampers and details are finished in gold, just like aspects of the Performance Pack available for the Polestar 2 electric car.

The Allebike Alpha Polestar edition is available exclusively online and is priced from €9,500 (£8,037).