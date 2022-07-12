Citroen reveals the UK’s top beaches for EV drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Citroen reveals the UK’s top beaches for EV drivers

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.09pm
A number of beaches have good charger points nearby
Citroen has highlighted the best beaches in the UK for electric vehicle drivers in a new study.

To qualify for the top 10 list, Citroen looked at how close the top-rated beaches on TripAdvisor were to the 10 most populated cities in the country. The requirement was that these areas could be reached within the 219-mile range of the firm’s e-C4 electric car, with extra points awarded for the number of public charging points located within a two-mile area of the beach.

Citroen e-C4
The e-C4 has a range of up to 215 miles

In first place came Roker and Seaburn beaches in Tyne and Wear, which could be reached from eight major cities within the 219-mile range of the e-C4. Cities included Birmingham and Liverpool, while the area surrounding the beaches contains 13 public chargers with speeds of up to 50kW.

Those EV drivers based in London would be best suited to visit second-place Brighton, which is just 53 miles away but offers 120 public chargers within a two-mile radius. This includes 20 fast chargers and four rapid chargers.

In third place came Bournemouth which, as well as being within striking distance of six major cities, also had the highest number of rapid chargers. Thanks to 100kW charging capability, a zero to 80 per cent charge of the e-C4 could be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: “The summer getaways to the beaches are now underway, and our research shows some of England’s best seaside locations can easily be reached on a single charge using electric cars like Citroen e-C4.

“Our research also shows how many of the best beaches in the country are close to public charging stations, making the journey even easier in an electric vehicle.”

Other entries into the top 10 list included Hunmanby Gap in North Yorkshire, Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, and Tunnels Beaches in Ilfracombe, Devon.

