Speed limits in Wales set to be lowered to 20mph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speed limits for built-up areas in Wales look likely to fall from 30mph to 20mph next year.

The new measures would see a 20mph limit applied to restricted roads and residential streets where streetlights are less than 200 yards apart.

The proposed new law – which will come into force in September next year if approved – comes following a 12-week consultation period which was launched in July last year. Now, Senedd members will vote whether or not the new rules will be implemented.

When the consultation was launched, Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change, said that the move was a “bold step that brings around significant benefits”.

Driving slower makes it safer for our children to walk or cycle to school. That’s why we want to lower speed limits from 30mph to 20mph in some residential areas and busy pedestrian streets across Wales. Let's work together to make communities safer for the future 👇📹 pic.twitter.com/RVQQ4yEyNn — Welsh Government 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@WelshGovernment) July 11, 2022

“Not only does it save lives, but it also helps to make our streets a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, has a positive outcome for our physical and mental wellbeing and with fewer vehicles on the road helps create a positive impact on the environment,” he added.

The consultation saw just over 6,000 responses received, with 47 per cent in favour of reducing the speed limit and 53 per cent against it. Feedback from a number of organisations in Wales was submitted, with 22 out of the 25 supporting the proposed reduction in speed limit.

Though a considerable number of towns and villages across the UK already have 20mph speed limits in place on residential streets, the new legislation will put Wales as the first country in the UK to make them compulsory on all restricted roads.

The Welsh Government says that a 20mph speed limit will make streets ‘a more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians’