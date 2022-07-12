What do you need to do to maintain an electric vehicle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What do you need to do to maintain an electric vehicle?

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 3.33pm
(Auto Trader)
(Auto Trader)

The benefits of running an electric vehicle are pretty clear, particularly when it comes to maintenance. With substantially fewer moving parts compared to a conventional petrol or diesel car, EVs don’t require quite as much upkeep as a ‘traditional’ vehicle.

However, that doesn’t mean you can leave the car to its own devices. Some aspects of an EV do need to be maintained – but what are they? Let’s take a look.

Washer fluid

Winter car checks
Top up your windscreen washer with the correct fluid

Washer fluid is a pretty basic one, but an area of maintenance that needs keeping up to date nonetheless. In fact, washer fluid is one of the few liquids that you need to keep topped up on an EV, where it’s just as important as on a petrol or diesel car.

As you’d expect, it’s marked by a blue washer cap. Make sure you use proper washer fluid to top it up and refrain from using just water.

Wiper blades

Winter car checks
Wiper blades need to be replaced if they’re not clearing water effectively

Wiper blades are another aspect of an EV that will need to be kept in check. Visually, you can look out for any cracking or dryness which might indicate that they need replacing.

Interestingly, because an EV is so silent, it’ll become more quickly apparent that a wiper blade needs changing as the ‘rubbing’ sound will be more pronounced.

Tyres

Electric car tyres
Tyre pressures are critical on electric cars

Tyres are just as important on an EV as they are on a petrol or diesel car, so they need inspecting regularly. As usual, look out on the sidewalls for any cuts, cracking or bulges that might indicate that they need changes. The legal limit for tread depth is 1.6mm, so ensure that your tyres meet this too.

On an electric car, tyre pressure is crucially important as having under-inflated tyres can seriously harm your range. So make sure that they’re topped up to the correct level – you’ll be able to find the right pressures for your car via the owner’s manual or inside the door shuts of the vehicle.

Brakes

RTOTY20 - Polestar 2

An electric car’s brakes might not get quite as much usage as conventional vehicles as a result of regenerative braking being used to slow the car down instead (this uses the electric motor rather than the hydraulic brakes), but they can still be susceptible to wear.

Surface rust can also prove an issue, which is why giving them a visual inspection from time to time could be a good idea. It’s still worth getting regularly checked over by a trained professional to ensure that they’re in tip-top order while ensuring that brake fluid levels are spot-on too.

Coolant

Coolant is something we usually associate with a combustion engine, where it helps to keep the unit at a regulated temperature. However, electric cars also require coolant to keep the battery and many of the other propulsion components cool.

How coolant is changed or maintained differs between cars, with some manufacturers promoting regular service intervals – though some say that the coolant may never need to be changed during the lifespan of the vehicle.

Filters

Though an EV might not have traditional filters for aspects such as oil, it’s still fitted with a pollen filter that is used to take out contaminants from the air via the air conditioning system.

Just like in a conventionally-powered car, these filters get clogged up over time and don’t work as effectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier