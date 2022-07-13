Towing, smoking in or transporting kids or pets can harm a used car’s value by 15%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Towing, smoking in or transporting kids or pets can harm a used car’s value by 15%

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 9.40am
(IAM RoadSmart)
(IAM RoadSmart)

Buyers after a used car are less likely to consider one that has been smoked in, towed with or used to transport children and pets, new research has found.

A new study by What Car has found that these issues can cause a used car’s value to fall by more than 15 per cent, with buyers finding them far less desirable.

A survey of 2,668 in-market buyers – of which 456 were looking for a used car – found that 85.6 per cent of the used buyers would be less likely to consider a vehicle that had been smoked in over an otherwise identical model. Some 60.7 per cent would be less likely to look at a model that had been used to tow, while 47.6 per cent would avoid used cars that had previously had pets in them.

(Seat)

In addition, 16.8 per cent would avoid cars previously owned by those with young children.

Smoking and pet ownership were the biggest red flags to used car buyers, with 84.8 per cent expecting to pay less for a car that had been smoked in. Some 64.7 per cent said the same of cars that had been used to transport pets,

When asked how much less they’d pay, 40.6 per cent of buyers said that they’d expect to see the price reduced by 15 per cent for a car that had been smoked in, with more than a quarter of respondents saying that they’d expect to pay between five and 10 per cent less for a vehicle that had been smoked in.

84.7 per cent of motorists expected to pay less for a car that had previously been smoked in.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car, said: “Mileage, service history and overall condition are usually the big factors that determine a used car’s price, but as our research shows, habits of previous owners can have a significant impact on the perceived value of a used car.”

