New Kia XCeed teased ahead of imminent unveil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia has previewed the new facelifted version of its XCeed crossover ahead of a full reveal next week.

The most recent model to join the ‘Ceed’ family, the XCeed brings more rugged styling and a raised ride height and has proven a popular addition to Kia’s range since its introduction in 2019 – it’s now the best selling Ceed-badged model.

Kia is now gearing up to unveil the facelifted version, with the South Korean firm revealing new design sketches of the model. While expected to remain similar to the current car, it will benefit from recent revisions made to the Ceed and Proceed models, including sharp new LED headlights with a new signature, and more aggressive front-end design.

(Kia)

Though no interior pictures have been shown, the updated XCeed is set to benefit from the new twin-screen infotainment system as seen on the latest Niro, helping to give it a more modern feel.

Kia has also confirmed it will introduce a sportier GT-Line trim level to the XCeed, which is said to ‘fuse the adventurous cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback’.

New mild-hybrid petrol engines will also join the line-up, while a plug-in hybrid will continue to be offered as part of Kia’s plan to electrify its full range of cars, with the ability to travel on electricity for around 30 miles.

First official sketches of the new XCeed have today been revealed, showcasing the sharp new exterior. New XCeed will also feature an enhanced interior, an all-new 𝑮𝑻-𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒆 trim level for the first time, and a range of efficient and electrified powertrain options! 💛 pic.twitter.com/uKYHyWQoMf — Kia UK PR (@KiaUKPR) July 13, 2022

The updated Kia XCeed will be revealed in full on July 18.