New Kia XCeed teased ahead of imminent unveil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Kia XCeed teased ahead of imminent unveil

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 10.48am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has previewed the new facelifted version of its XCeed crossover ahead of a full reveal next week.

The most recent model to join the ‘Ceed’ family, the XCeed brings more rugged styling and a raised ride height and has proven a popular addition to Kia’s range since its introduction in 2019 – it’s now the best selling Ceed-badged model.

Kia is now gearing up to unveil the facelifted version, with the South Korean firm revealing new design sketches of the model. While expected to remain similar to the current car, it will benefit from recent revisions made to the Ceed and Proceed models, including sharp new LED headlights with a new signature, and more aggressive front-end design.

(Kia)

Though no interior pictures have been shown, the updated XCeed is set to benefit from the new twin-screen infotainment system as seen on the latest Niro, helping to give it a more modern feel.

Kia has also confirmed it will introduce a sportier GT-Line trim level to the XCeed, which is said to ‘fuse the adventurous cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback’.

New mild-hybrid petrol engines will also join the line-up, while a plug-in hybrid will continue to be offered as part of Kia’s plan to electrify its full range of cars, with the ability to travel on electricity for around 30 miles.

The updated Kia XCeed will be revealed in full on July 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier