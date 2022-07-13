New 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in the US

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 12.06pm

Honda has unveiled the new sixth-generation CR-V in the US ahead of its arrival in Europe next year.

Unveiled and sold first in America, where the CR-V has been the best-selling SUV for the past 25 years, the new model gets a thoroughly overhauled design, boasting a more rugged look than the current car.

Highlights include a bolder front grille, greater underbody protection and new front fog light surrounds in a contrasting colour.

(Honda)

The new CR-V is also longer and wider than the model it’ll replace, which Honda says gives the SUV the ‘most cabin and boot space in CR-V history’.

The rest of the cabin mirrors that of the latest Civic, with the model receiving the brand’s latest nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a digital instrument panel. A 12-speaker Bose sound system has also been specifically created for the CR-V to offer what Honda says is the best sound experience.

Although the American CR-V gets the choice of regular petrol and hybrid powertrains, it’s only the latter that will come to Europe.

Whether we’ll receive the exact 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol-electric setup seen here isn’t yet known. However, Honda UK has previously said that the new CR-V will be offered as both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid when it’s launched – the latter set to be Honda’s first PHEV model.

The manufacturer is also promising greater refinement and higher speeds behind the wheel, while a ‘sportier and more engaging driving experience’ is promised, thanks to noticeably wider tracks and a stiffer suspension setup.

Honda will likely unveil further details about the European CR-V later this year.

