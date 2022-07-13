Polestar sales rocket by nearly 125 per cent in first half of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar sales rocket by nearly 125 per cent in first half of 2022

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 1.33pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Swedish EV brand Polestar saw its sales soar by nearly 125 per cent during the first half of 2022, the firm has announced.

Volvo’s sibling currently offers just one model – the electric 2 hatchback. But despite that, sales are climbing, with 21,200 new cars being delivered in the first six months of 2022 – a sharp increase of 123 per cent on the 9,510 sold in the same period in 2021.

Polestar also says global orders have increased to 50,000 since the start of 2022 – a year-on-year increase of 350 per cent, with the firm also recently announcing a partnership with Hertz that will see it supply 65,000 vehicles to the rental car firm over the next five years.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “It is great to see that the number of enthusiastic Polestar 2 customers is growing so quickly.

“I am very confident that the strong momentum we have seen this year in brand awareness and sales figures will accelerate powerfully in the coming years as more groundbreaking cars are revealed.”

Polestar was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in late June, and is working to introduce a second shift at its factory in China to expand production – a move that has been delayed by the government-mandated lockdowns there.

RTOTY20 - Polestar 2
(Polestar)

But with the Chinese lockdowns easing, Polestar has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver 50,000 cars by the end of 2022, helped by its expansion into six new markets this year already – including Spain, Portugal and the UAE.

Later this year, the Polestar 3 will launch as the brand’s first SUV, and is set to increase the brand’s sales further – particularly in the United States.

