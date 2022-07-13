Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.42pm
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has announced that its new ID.Buzz is now available to order, with prices starting from £57,115.

One of 2022’s most important new vehicles, the ID.Buzz is deemed as the successor to the iconic Microbus, also known as the T1 and ‘Split Screen’. Long-awaited, this new model is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first EV.

Based on the same MEB electric car platform as Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4, the Buzz uses a 77kWh battery paired to a rear-mounted electric motor prodicting 201bhp. It has a claimed driving range of 258 miles and can be rapid-charged – a five to 80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.

VW ID.Buzz
(Volkswagen)

Initially, the only model available to order is the five-seat MPV version, with the ID.Buzz Cargo van following next month.

Kicking off the range is the Life model, priced from £57,115. Standard equipment includes a digital cockpit and a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and full smartphone integration. Wireless phone charging and a removable ‘Buzz’ storage box are also included.

Up next is the mid-range Style model, priced from £61,915, which adds matrix LED headlights, an electric boot and wraparound ambient interior lighting.

At the top of the line-up is the 1st Edition, introduced for the model’s launch. Priced from £62,995, this boasts a high specification, including 21-inch alloy wheels, a larger 12-inch touchscreen and electric comfort seats.

