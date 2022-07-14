Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 can travel 379 miles on a charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hyundai has confirmed that its new electric Ioniq 6 will be able to travel up to 379 miles on a full charge.

Following the model’s reveal last week, Hyundai has announced further details about its second bespoke EV, which has been nicknamed the ‘electrified streamliner’ by the firm.

Two battery options will be available – a 53kWh unit and a 77.4kWh version, the latter giving the Ioniq 6 a longer range than key rivals such as the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. A top-spec all-wheel-drive model uses the larger battery and also produces 322bhp and 605Nm of torque from its twin electric motors, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds.

The Ioniq 6 is one of Hyundai’s boldest designs yet. (Hyundai)

It’s also equipped with 800-volt charging infrastructure, and though Hyundai hasn’t confirmed charging times, the Ioniq 6 is likely to be among one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market. Like the Ioniq 5, the ‘6’ will also be offered with vehicle-to-load technology that lets owners use their car’s electricity to power other electrical equipment, and even EVs.

The Ioniq 6 will be offered with the same impressive levels of technology as the brand’s other latest models, with highlights including a blind spot view monitor, which is able to display what’s in the blind spot on the digital instrument cluster when the indicator is pressed. Owners will also be able to remotely park their cars using the key.

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of the Hyundai Motor Company, said: “The Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs. It will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.”

IONIQ 6 is the ideal space flexible enough to fit all lifestyles where you can find your possibilities and awaken your greatness. Awaken Your World Electrified StreamlinerIONIQ 6#IONIQ6 #ElectrifiedStreamliner #AwakenYourWorld #Streamliner #EV #Hyundai #IONIQ6_WorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/Y1vKY9FVja — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) July 14, 2022

Production of the Ioniq 6 will begin in the third quarter of 2022, with first UK deliveries likely at the start of next year.