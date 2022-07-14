Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 can travel 379 miles on a charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 can travel 379 miles on a charge

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.23am
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a very streamlined shape. (Hyundai)
Hyundai has confirmed that its new electric Ioniq 6 will be able to travel up to 379 miles on a full charge.

Following the model’s reveal last week, Hyundai has announced further details about its second bespoke EV, which has been nicknamed the ‘electrified streamliner’ by the firm.

Two battery options will be available – a 53kWh unit and a 77.4kWh version, the latter giving the Ioniq 6 a longer range than key rivals such as the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. A top-spec all-wheel-drive model uses the larger battery and also produces 322bhp and 605Nm of torque from its twin electric motors, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds.

The Ioniq 6 is one of Hyundai’s boldest designs yet. (Hyundai)

It’s also equipped with 800-volt charging infrastructure, and though Hyundai hasn’t confirmed charging times, the Ioniq 6 is likely to be among one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market. Like the Ioniq 5, the ‘6’ will also be offered with vehicle-to-load technology that lets owners use their car’s electricity to power other electrical equipment, and even EVs.

The Ioniq 6 will be offered with the same impressive levels of technology as the brand’s other latest models, with highlights including a blind spot view monitor, which is able to display what’s in the blind spot on the digital instrument cluster when the indicator is pressed. Owners will also be able to remotely park their cars using the key.

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of the Hyundai Motor Company, said: “The Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs. It will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.”

Production of the Ioniq 6 will begin in the third quarter of 2022, with first UK deliveries likely at the start of next year.

