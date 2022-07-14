All of Mini’s UK dealers are now approved by Dogs Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

All of Mini’s UK dealers are now approved by Dogs Trust

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.55am
Dogs are now welcome in Mini’s UK showrooms. (Mini)
Mini has announced that all of its 131 UK dealers have now been approved by Dogs Trust, becoming the first car brand to do so.

The British car firm has been working with the pet charity to help make its dealers welcoming and safe for pooches. Staff at Mini dealers have gone through online training covering topics such as how to approach a dog, how to avoid hazards for dogs and also to make pets feel at ease.

In recent years Mini has acknowledged just how impact dogs are in customers making a decision on a car, with the brand working to offer ‘VIP treatment’ to its ‘four-legged fans’.

Colette Healy, general manager of marketing and product for Mini UK, said: “This is a really exciting next step in our work with Dogs Trust to help support our Mini and dog-loving customers. We recognise the big love they have for the dogs in their lives and now our four-legged fans will be able to enjoy the VIP treatment in all of our showrooms across the country.”

As well as implementing special dog-friendly spaces in the showrooms, Mini is also working to improve pet safety when dogs are travelling in cars. Its partnership with Dogs Trust aims to educate consumers on the best practices when pooches are travelling in vehicles.

Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “Dogs are an important part of family life – and now there are more dogs in this country than ever before, retailers are starting to give serious consideration as to how they can support their dog-owning customers.

All dealers have received specific training to help make showrooms as welcoming as possible. (Mini)

“We’re thrilled to be driving the way forward with Mini to build an accepting dog-friendly culture.”

