All of Mini’s UK dealers are now approved by Dogs Trust

Mini has announced that all of its 131 UK dealers have now been approved by Dogs Trust, becoming the first car brand to do so.

The British car firm has been working with the pet charity to help make its dealers welcoming and safe for pooches. Staff at Mini dealers have gone through online training covering topics such as how to approach a dog, how to avoid hazards for dogs and also to make pets feel at ease.

In recent years Mini has acknowledged just how impact dogs are in customers making a decision on a car, with the brand working to offer ‘VIP treatment’ to its ‘four-legged fans’.

MINI is the first @DogsTrust supported, dog-friendly car retailer. 🐾 And what better way to prove it than with a puptastic cinematic event? 👀 Take a walk to the MINI Dog's Hub to find out more: https://t.co/4G1nU5JHEB#MINIxDogs #OpeningMoreDoorsToPaws #ShotByDogs #BigLove pic.twitter.com/1roQGZqKSw — MINI UK (@MINIUK) July 13, 2022

Colette Healy, general manager of marketing and product for Mini UK, said: “This is a really exciting next step in our work with Dogs Trust to help support our Mini and dog-loving customers. We recognise the big love they have for the dogs in their lives and now our four-legged fans will be able to enjoy the VIP treatment in all of our showrooms across the country.”

As well as implementing special dog-friendly spaces in the showrooms, Mini is also working to improve pet safety when dogs are travelling in cars. Its partnership with Dogs Trust aims to educate consumers on the best practices when pooches are travelling in vehicles.

Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “Dogs are an important part of family life – and now there are more dogs in this country than ever before, retailers are starting to give serious consideration as to how they can support their dog-owning customers.

All dealers have received specific training to help make showrooms as welcoming as possible. (Mini)

“We’re thrilled to be driving the way forward with Mini to build an accepting dog-friendly culture.”