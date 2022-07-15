Hyundai’s pair of concepts preview brand’s future electrification vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai’s pair of concepts preview brand’s future electrification vision

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.21am
Both concepts use an electrified powertrain
Hyundai has unveiled a duo of striking concepts designed to showcase what could lay ahead in the firm’s electrified future.

The first, called RN22e, sits atop Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilises the same body as the recently-unveiled Ioniq 6 EV. It offers a glimpse at Hyundai’s upcoming electric N model and, in keeping with the performance sub-brand’s ethos, has been kitted out with a range of performance parts to ensure that it’s engaging to drive as possible.

It incorporates torque vectoring through a twin clutch, which helps the RN22e to corner effectively despite the increased weight that an electric powertrain brings. It’s also got all-wheel-drive, with different drive modes that give drivers the option to choose how much torque is delivered to the front or rear wheels. High-performance brakes are also fitted.

Design-wise, the RN22e incorporates flared arches and larger wheels, as well as a range of diffusers and a revised spoiler.

The second of Hyundai’s ‘rolling concepts’ is the Vision N 74. Its design harks back to the Hyundai Pony Concept from 1974 – a car which was developed by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro.

The new concept gains the unique B pillar design of the original, but has been thoroughly updated in terms of powertrain. It uses a hydrogen setup, but with both a fuel cell system and battery-electric setup on board, the N Vision 74 can use the two different power sources independently depending on the situation. This helps boost efficiency.

Hyundai N Vision
The N Vision 74 harks back to the original Hyundai Pony concept

Despite producing ‘over 670bhp’, the N Vision 74 has a range of up to 372 miles from a single fill-up, which Hyundai says takes around five minutes. Inside, the N Vision 74 blends modern and classic design, with highlights being the contrasting digital cluster and analogue buttons.

Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of customer experience division at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles.

“Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit.”

