Skoda’s Vision 7S concept showcases electric seven-seater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Vision 7S concept showcases electric seven-seater

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.31am
The concept showcases three rows of seats
The concept showcases three rows of seats

A new Skoda concept car has brought a first look at a potential seven-seater electric SUV from the firm.

Called the Vision 7S, it’s a car that utilises a ‘versatile interior architecture’, according to the Czech firm, which gives space for up to seven people. An initial sketch showcases a roomy cabin, with a long central tunnel with an integrated child seat.

There are three rows of seats, while Skoda says that a variety of its ‘Simply Clever’ features will be incorporated throughout the cabin. The forward section of the cabin utilises a wraparound dashboard, with a hand rest positioned ahead of it that makes accessing the touchscreen and buttons easier. Sustainable materials are used throughout, too.

Ambient lighting is used throughout the car – and can be used to show the car’s charging status, too – while the backrests of the seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices. Skoda says that these also have backpacks incorporated into them.

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said: “The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on Skoda’s traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality. With our new design language, we are taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience.

Skoda has also said that the concept uses new ‘sliding controls’ So when in driving mode, the steering wheel is set into its traditional spot while the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to make operating it while on the move easier.

However, when a ‘Relax’ driving mode is activated, the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward, while the first and second row of seats can move back for a more spacious and comfortable position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier