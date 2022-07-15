Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 11.01am
The Electric Convertible is a one-off from Mini
The Electric Convertible is a one-off from Mini

Mini has created a one-off model that hints toward a future convertible version of its Electric hatch.

Based on the same platform as the petrol-powered Cooper S Convertible, the prototype switches that car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the electric motor and battery found in the regular Electric version. With 181bhp on offer, it can go from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and travel for up to 143 miles on a single charge.

Mini Electric Convertible
The roof can be raised or lowered in 18 seconds

It shares the dimensions as the regular Cooper S Convertible, measuring in at 3,863mm long and 1,727mm wide. However, despite the conversion to electric power, the car’s 160 litres of roof-down boot space remains the same.

This version, however, features a folding soft top that can be opened or lowered in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph. There are three roof stages available too; open, closed or as a sunroof.

Though not a production version, Mini has said that this prototype is a ‘unique specimen’ that shows ‘how the path to an all-electric premium brand could continue’. The one-off car will be shown to the public for the first time at a ‘Mini Takes the States’ event in America, with the roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, used to showcase the concept’s handling and performance.

As mentioned, Mini has made no firm commitment to putting the Electric Convertible into production, though it’s expected that it’ll arrive with the next-generation model.

