Heatwave set to trigger ‘big increase’ in breakdowns, says RAC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Heatwave set to trigger ‘big increase’ in breakdowns, says RAC

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 11.49am
(RAC)
(RAC)

Extremely high temperatures in the UK look set to start a ‘huge increase’ in vehicle breakdowns.

That’s according to the RAC, which says that there is the potential for over 1,000 additional breakdowns to occur than is normal for mid-July. The RAC is therefore requesting that drivers are aware of the dangers of breaking down in the heat.

A rise in drivers seeking to visit coastal, lake and riverside locations could lead to localised traffic, says that RAC, which in turn increases the likelihood of overheating.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With a rare red weather warning for extreme heat in force there’s now every possibility a large than normal number of drivers will suffer breakdowns over the next few days. We anticipate there could be around 15-20% more breakdowns on Monday and Tuesday, which equates to more than 1,000 extra people needing help each day.

“Such a large increase in people needing assistance is bound to put pressure on all breakdown services, so it’s essential drivers have an emergency kit with them to keep as safe as possible while they wait for help – ideally in a safe location in the shade.

“Carrying plenty of water, some non-perishable food, emergency medication if needed and a means of blocking out the sun – hats and an umbrella – are all important, as is a having a fully charged phone to be able to contact their breakdown provider or the emergency services if necessary.”

Drivers can reduce the chances of their vehicle breaking down by ensuring that oil and coolant levels are correct, while ensuring that tyres are free of any damage and are inflated to the correct pressures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier