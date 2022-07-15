Honda ZR-V previewed in Japan ahead of 2023 launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honda ZR-V previewed in Japan ahead of 2023 launch

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.37pm
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda has unveiled its new ZR-V – a hybrid SUV that expands the brand’s growing electrified line-up.

Revealed in Japan, where the ZR-V will go on sale first, the new model will sit between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda’s SUV line-up.

Showcasing a smart and elegant design, the ZR-V aims to be the sportiest model in the firm’s SUV range, with a large grille and imposing horizontal bars helping it to stand out from the crowd.

(Honda)

Wide LED headlights also feature, while the body-coloured wheel arches and lower areas (rather than black plastic cladding) help to give it a sportier design than other models in its segment.

Moving inside, the ZR-V gets a design not too dissimilar from that of the latest Civic, with the brand’s familiar touchscreen present and correct, along with full-width air vents and a digital instrument cluster.

There are gear selector buttons for ‘drive’ and ‘reverse’, for example, which replace a conventional gear shift. The images appear to show a storage area underneath the centre console, too.

(Honda)

Honda has confirmed the ZR-V will be fitted with the same 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid setup as the latest Civic, with the firm saying it’ll offer a ‘high-quality, exhilarating and one-class-above driving experience in various driving situations’. All-wheel drive will also be offered – a feature not available on the more compact HR-V.

Although a regular 1.5-litre petrol engine is also being offered, it’s unlikely that it’ll be sold in Europe.

Honda in Japan will begin taking orders for the ZR-V in September, but the UK probably won’t see deliveries before the start of 2023, with further details to follow.

