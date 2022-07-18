Three men taken to hospital after car collides with safety camera unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three men taken to hospital after car collides with safety camera unit

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 10.52am Updated: July 18 2022, 2.42pm
Handout image obtained from Safety Cameras Scotland of a Safety Camera Unit (Safety Cameras Scotland/Scottish Government/PA)
Three men were taken to hospital after a car collided with a camera unit van and another stationary vehicle.

The grey Saab collided with the Scottish safety camera unit van and a Skoda Karoq at around 2pm on Sunday July 17 on the A90 between Dyce and Blackdog in Aberdeen.

Two drivers of the stationary vehicles aged 35 and 45 were both on foot at the time of the incident.

They were both injured and taken to hospital with the 69-year-old driver of the Saab.

Police closed the road until 9pm on Sunday evening and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East road policing unit, said: “Thankfully the injuries sustained by the three men have been described as not life-threatening.

“Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the vehicles involved, to please come forward and speak to officers.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1942 of July 17.”

