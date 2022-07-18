Revised Kia XCeed revealed with updated look and sporty 201bhp engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Revised Kia XCeed revealed with updated look and sporty 201bhp engine

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.42am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has revealed an updated version of its XCeed crossover, bringing an updated design and new range-topping petrol engine.

Introduced in 2019 as the first Ceed-based crossover, just three years later Kia has updated it to keep it competitive in this popular class.

Many of the changes focus on the XCeed’s design, with the model getting new LED headlights and a revised front grille, bumper and air intakes, which also bring aerodynamic improvements.

There are various new alloy wheel designs too, while around the rear the XCeed gets a new diffuser with a gloss black skid plate and fancy new LED rear lights. The only body panels shared with the standard Ceed hatchback are the front doors, too.

Another key addition is a GT-Line trim level – a grade that’s proven popular on the regular Ceed hatchback. Bringing a sportier look to the rest of the line-up, it’s also offered with a 201bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine that’s being introduced to the XCeed for the first time. The same unit as found on the Ceed GT hot hatchback, it will allow this crossover to accelerate from 0-60mph in 7.3 seconds.

Other engines carried over include a 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol and a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol, while a 134bhp 1.6-litre diesel unit brings mild-hybrid technology for enhanced efficiency.

(Kia)

Kia also continues to offer a plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed, which pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 8.9kWh battery. It offers a maximum power output of 139bhp, along with an electric range of 30 miles once the battery is charged.

The XCeed’s interior hasn’t been changed too much, but the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available with new graphic themes while a thin rear-view mirror helps to give the cabin more of an upmarket feel. GT-Line models also bring a sports steering wheel, sportier seats and black headlining.

Pricing and UK specifications for the updated Kia XCeed are yet to be announced, but expect an increase on the current car’s £21,835 starting price.

