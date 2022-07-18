Five million look to holiday in the UK rather than overseas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five million look to holiday in the UK rather than overseas

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 1.10pm
(PA)
(PA)

A new survey has found that nearly five million Brits will switch from going abroad to having a holiday or staycation in the UK this summer.

Data from nationwide car garage chain Kwik Fit found that of the 15.7 million people going on a holiday in the UK this year, 3.75 million would normally have gone overseas. A further 3.9 million are also having a true ‘staycation’ by spending their time at home with short day trips out. Of these, 1.1 million would usually have travelled overseas.

The top reason given for holidaymakers choosing to stay in the UK was fear of flights being cancelled, with 40 per cent giving this. A quarter also said they were still concerned about Covid-19, and think the risk is lower in the UK than abroad. Cost was given as a factor by 23 per cent, with 22 per cent saying the queues seen at border control meant they would rather holiday at home.

(Volkswagen)

Ten per cent said they were put off by the high price of fuel if choosing to drive abroad, though 26 per cent of the 2,000 adults surveyed said they would not have a summer holiday at all this year.

For those choosing to have a domestic holiday, 68 per cent said they would drive there, with the average distance travelling on their UK holiday being 406 miles, though six per said of drivers said they expect to drive more than 1,000 miles on their trip.

Kwik Fit is urging those using their cars to travel to carry out basic checks, with only half of those surveyed saying they would check their tyres’ tread depth before setting off. The firm also says drivers should check their tyre pressures, as well as oil, coolant and screenwash levels.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “In these uncertain times, our research has shown that for a variety of reasons, many people have switched their summer holiday plans to a location much closer to home.

“With so many holidaymakers relying on their cars to get them to their holiday destination, it’s vital that they make the necessary checks before they set off. The checks themselves don’t cost anything but could flag up an issue which could otherwise turn into a big problem when on the road.”

