Renault announces pricing for new Kangoo van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault announces pricing for new Kangoo van

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 4.32pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

Renault has announced full pricing and specifications for its new-generation Kangoo van and electric E-Tech version.

A big step forward compared with its predecessor, which had been on sale for more than a decade, the new Kangoo gets a much bolder design and a new interior, much of which is shared with Renault’s car range, including the Clio and Captur.

It’s also offered with a range of new technology and driver assistance features, including lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, although it still remains a very practical choice with its load volume of up to 4.2m3 and payload of 615kg.

There’s a choice of petrol, diesel and electric power, with a 99bhp 1.0-litre petrol kicking off the line-up, followed by a 1.5-litre diesel available with outputs of 94bhp or 113bhp. The latter is also available with a seven-speed automatic gearbox for the first time.

The star of the show, though, is the new Kangoo E-Tech electric, which is capable of up to 186 miles from a charge, while DC rapid charging of up to 75kW means an 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 43 minutes.

The Kangoo is being offered in two trim levels – Start and Advance. Prices begin from £17,650 excluding VAT for the Start, with standard equipment including cruise control, automatic lights and wipers plus air conditioning. E-Tech models also come with climate control and heated seats, and cost from £26,500 ex VAT, including the government’s plug-in van grant.

Upgrading to the Advance version brings an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an electric parking brake and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Advance start from £18,650 ex VAT, or £27,500 ex VAT for the electric version.

The new Renault Kangoo will be available to order from September 1, with first customer deliveries expected in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier