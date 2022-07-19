Genesis reveals full pricing and specs for Electrified GV70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Genesis reveals full pricing and specs for Electrified GV70

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.29am
Genesis has announced pricing and specs for its Electrified GV70
Genesis has announced pricing and specs for its Electrified GV70

Genesis has announced that its third electric car to be launched in the UK – the Electrified GV70 – will be priced from £64,405.

Powered by dual electric motors linked to a 77.4kWh battery, the Electrified GV70 can return up to 283 miles from a single charge, while 423bhp allows it to go from 0-60mph in four seconds. The ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means that the Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a rapid charger, too.

Genesis Electrified GV70
The GV70 can be charged at speeds of up to 350kW

All cars come equipped with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen as standard, alongside electronically controlled suspension, leather seats and LED mood lighting. A number of optional ‘packs’ can be added to the Electrified GV70, too, adding features such as an upgraded sound system to vehicle-to-load capability which allows the GV70 to charge external devices via a plug.

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers.

“Electrified GV70 is the third electric vehicle from Genesis this year, and underlines our commitment to sustainability as we move towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2035”

Customers are now able to place a fully refundable deposit to pre-order the Electrified GV70 either in person at the Genesis studio in Westfield, London, or online.

