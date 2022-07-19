Renault Arkana crossover updated for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault Arkana crossover updated for 2022

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.07pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

Renault has updated its Arkana hybrid crossover for 2022, with the model getting revised trim levels and slight styling tweaks.

The Arkana was introduced last year as the brand’s new coupe-crossover, and now gains updated trim level names, in-line with updates that have been made recently to Renault’s other cars.

Previously offered in S Edition and Iconic trim levels, these have been replaced by Evolution and Techno grades.

(Renault)

Prices for the Arkana Evolution start from £26,695, with standard equipment including full LED headlights, two seven-inch screens (one for the digital dials and a second for the touchscreen) and a reversing camera.

The mid-range Techno model is available from £28,695, and brings a larger 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.3-inch touchscreen, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and tinted rear windows.

Like before, the R.S. Line trim level heads up the range, bringing sportier styling inside and out, along with heated front seats and a heated perforated leather steering wheel, with this starting from £31,095.

(Renault)

Renault is also introducing a new E-Tech Engineered trim level onto full hybrid versions of the Arkana, as well as the Clio supermini and Captur crossover, which all feature the same powertrain. They bring unique alloy wheels (17s on the Clio and 18s on the other two), along with black Renault logos front and rear and gold accents on the bumpers, side sill trip and rear spoiler.

The gold theme continues on the interior, with this colour stitching used for the door panels, steering wheel and dashboard air vents.

The E-Tech Engineered models cost from £23,795 on the Clio, along with £28,395 for the Captur and £32,695 for the Arkana.

