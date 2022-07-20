Porsche introduces software updates for all Taycan models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche introduces software updates for all Taycan models

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 10.27am
Despite being quite heavy, the Taycan has excellent body control
Despite being quite heavy, the Taycan has excellent body control

Porsche has announced wide-sweeping software updates that can be applied to all Taycan models.

These can be applied regardless of the car’s age, meaning that all owners of the firm’s electric sports car can benefit from the very latest functions.

The update will be free for customers but will require the car to be taken to a Porsche main dealer. How long the workshop visit will take depends on the age of the vehicle, with older Taycan models requiring a more lengthy stay at the service centre. Porsche has yet to say when these updates will be made available in the UK.

One of the biggest aspects of the update applies to four-wheel-drive Taycan models. When driving in Normal and Range modes, the update will allow these models to ‘almost completely’ disconnect the front motor, leaving the rear one to power the car solo. This will help to boost efficiency and range.

Improved thermal management – particularly at low temperatures – is also brought as part of the upgrade, bringing the ability to rapid charge the Taycan more frequently.

New functions are being introduced to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system too, with a ‘colourful tile design’ applied to the start screen, while voice control has been optimised and integrated into the Spotify app. Android Auto is now available wirelessly for the first time too, and the navigation will now give the option to filter charging stations based on charging capacity as well.

Porsche has also boosted the range of the Taycan’s parking sensors too, while a new keyless opening function for the doors and boot is available too.

Taycan owners are also able to add a 22kW on-board charger for an additional cost. This brings shorter charging times, while a new ‘Plug and Charge’ function allows the owner to charge up the car without a card or app, with the vehicle communicating with the charging point to establish payment instead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier