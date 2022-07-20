Volvo sales drop sharply in second quarter of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volvo sales drop sharply in second quarter of 2022

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 12.33pm
The XC40 is available as a fully electric model
Volvo’s retail sales fell by 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, though demand for its electrified vehicles continued to grow.

Retail sales decreased to 142,000 cars, with revenue down by two per cent as a result to SEK 71.3 billion (£5.8bn).

The decline has been put down to ‘ongoing uncertainties in global trade, increasing raw material prices, and supply chain constraints arising out of recent pandemic lockdowns in China’, yet the Swedish firm says that it is already seeing a ‘marked improvement’ in the stabilisation of its supply chain, with production already making a ‘strong comeback’ in June. Volvo expects production to ‘progressively’ increase in the coming months as a result.

Though Volvo predicts that wholesale volumes for 2022 will be better than those in 2021, a time lag between production and retail deliveries means that this is not predicted to translate into an increase in retail sales this calendar year.

Jim Rowan, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, said: “When looking back at Volvo Cars’ performance during a very turbulent second quarter, we are satisfied that we have delivered steady earnings.

“The demand for our products continues to be robust and we remain focused and clear that the short-term business challenges will not weaken our resolve to meet our mid- to long-term strategic ambitions. If anything, it will only speed up our pace of change.”

Volvo has, however, seen continued demand for its Recharge range of electrified vehicles, despite production being hampered by continued supply chain issues. In the second quarter of the year, sales of the firm’s Recharge vehicles accounted for 31 per cent of total sales – an increase from the 24 per cent in the same period last year.

