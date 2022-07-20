Buyers turning to used cars as cost of living crisis reduces budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buyers turning to used cars as cost of living crisis reduces budgets

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 3.11pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

Car buyers are considering a used car while reducing budgets, delaying purchasing and looking at different models from the ones they originally intended as the cost of living crisis bites.

A survey by What Car of 1,232 in-market buyers has found a real shift across the board, with 36.6 per cent stating that they were already delaying their car purchase due to the cost of living crisis. Some 48.45 per cent were pushing it back by more than three months while 24.1 per cent were delaying their purchase until next year.

Many buyers are also checking out other types of cars, with 39.7 per cent stating that they have changed either the make or model that they’re looking at as a result of the cost of living crisis. Some 12.8 per cent said that they were now looking at a different model from the same manufacturer, meanwhile.

Buyers are also cutting budgets, with 35.1 per cent stating that they were reducing the amount of money that they’ll spend on their next car.

Of those surveyed, 38.5 per cent said that they were in the market for a new car while 34 per cent stated that they were opting for a used model. Of that latter group, 20.7 per cent said that they had originally planned to buy a brand-new car, but that the cost of living crisis had caused them to consider a used model instead.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car, said: “Rising inflation is impacting the automotive sector with serious consequences. As our research shows, a significant share of buyers are revising their budgets, pushing back their vehicle purchase and considering different makes and models than before to offset the rising costs of living.”

