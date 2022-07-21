2023 Honda Civic Type R revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
2023 Honda Civic Type R revealed

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 9.31am
The front end has been designed around aerodynamic efficiency
Honda’s latest Civic Type R has been revealed following several months of being teased.

The new sixth-generation Type R builds on a hugely successful reputation, with the previous model seen as one of the greatest generations of the performance Civic ever.

Now, there’s a new one. Due to arrive in Europe early next year, the new Civic Type R has already proven its capability by setting a new record lap time for front-wheel-drive cars at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

New Honda Civic Type R
The rear features a lower, wider spoiler

Said to be lighter and more responsive than before, the new Type R takes the body of the recently introduced standard Civic e:HEV and adds a lower, more aggressive stance on the road. It sits on lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, too, wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Many aspects such as the front and rear bumpers, as well as the rear doors and arches, have been exclusively developed for the Type R in order to improve aerodynamics. The lower grille at the front of the car helps to channel airflow to the engine, too, and this works in partnership with a small bonnet intake.

The rear spoiler helps to generate downforce and sits lower but wider than the one fitted to the previous-generation car.

Honda hasn’t released full details about the new Type R’s powertrain, but it is set to reuse the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in its predecessor. The firm says that the changes are ‘incremental’, but the turbocharger has been revised with an ‘optimised’ blade count inside the unit itself helping to make it the ‘strongest VTEC turbocharged engine’.

New Honda Civic Type R
The interior features a larger screen than before

As before, the Type R will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, which now has a revised rev-match system that automatically blips the throttle when changing down the gears to ensure perfect shifts every time.

Inside, the new Type R gains the revisions added to the latest Civic, while there is now the option to configure the car an individual, customisable driving mode. The driver sits lower than before, too, while Honda says that there is greater visibility over the lower bonnet.

Honda is expected to release further details about the Type R’s performance – as well as its pricing – in the coming months.

