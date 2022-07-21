Latest EV charger stats reveal huge disparity in points, depending on location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest EV charger stats reveal huge disparity in points, depending on location

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 12.47pm
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

New Government statistics for the number of electric vehicle chargers have revealed a huge disparity in public EV chargers across the country.

Using data provided by electric car charging mapping service Zap-Map, it reveals London is considerably leading the way, with the capital having 116 public EV chargers per 100,000 of the population.

This is well ahead of other areas in the country, having nearly seven times more chargers per 100,000 people than Northern Ireland, which has just 17 units using this measurement.

Gridserve Swansea
(Gridserve)

Scotland is also better served than many other parts of the country, having 55 chargers per 100,000 people, while the South East and North East have 44 and 43 respectively.

The Government says most of this ‘uneven geographical distribution’ has been ‘market-led, with individual charging networks and other businesses (such as hotels) choosing where to install devices’.

However, things change when the number of rapid charging devices is looked after, with Scotland coming out on top with 14.2 units per 100,000 people. In contrast, London has just 8.4 – putting it behind regions such as the North East and West Midlands, which have 9.8 and 9.5 respectively. Rapid chargers have the capacity to add power to an electric vehicle in a much shorter time than regular units.

According to the data, as of July 1, there were 32,011 public EV chargers across the UK – an increase of 1,721 (or six per cent) compared to the start of April. Out of these, 5,974 were rapid chargers, which increased by 480 (eight per cent) in the same time period.

The North East had the greatest number of EV chargers installed between April and June, with a 14.2 per cent increase, while Scotland had the smallest, with its number of chargers increasing by just 1.2 per cent.

When it came to rapid chargers, Northern Ireland actually saw a 16 per cent decrease in the time period, corresponding to four rapid chargers being removed.

