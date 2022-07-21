Alpine hints at electric future with A110 E-ternité

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alpine hints at electric future with A110 E-ternité

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 5.13pm
The A110 E-ternite uses a solely electric powertrain
The A110 E-ternite uses a solely electric powertrain

Alpine has unveiled a glimpse into its electrified future with the A110 E-ternité.

Though not slated for production, the E-ternité is being used as a way to showcase what the future of Alpine could look like. As with the standard A110, the E-ternité follows a lightweight ethos and, despite utilising an electric motor and battery, weighs just 258kg more than the petrol-powered version. The battery and motor are sourced from Renault’s recently introduced Megane E-Tech, in fact.

A110 E-ternite
The E-ternite uses a convertible roof

With 239bhp, the E-ternité will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.3 seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 155mph. A 60kWh battery allows for a fully electric range of up to 261 miles, too.

Alpine has also adapted the petrol A110’s dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the E-ternité, ensuring that it remained light and compact for its use in the EV.

Inside, the E-ternité essentially mirrors the standard A110, though the car’s large central screen is based around a personal tablet which then becomes the access point for many of the A110’s functions. Alpine says that it ‘makes it possible to have on board the latest screen technologies or operating systems’.

One of the biggest differences between the E-ternité and the regular A110 is its lack of roof. It arrives as the first convertible A110 model and uses a detachable roof panel which is crafted from lightweight materials.

Though Alpine has said that the A110 E-ternité is more of a ‘research’ vehicle, the French firm has already stated that it will be producing an electric performance crossover from 2025. It’ll sit atop the Renault Group’s CMF-EV platform that has already been used to underpin the Renault Megane E-Tech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier